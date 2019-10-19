Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $98,000 Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cigna by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens set a $225.00 price objective on Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 price objective on Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.96.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,967,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $226.60. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Cordani purchased 32,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.