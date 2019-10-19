Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Deltashares S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Deltashares S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRS) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.37% of Deltashares S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DMRS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.46. 1,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.49. Deltashares S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $54.96.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

