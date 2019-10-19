Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 80 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.3% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 47.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Workday by 23.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $219.00 price target on Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $225.00 price objective on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $225.00 price objective on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,012,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,806. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of -126.67 and a beta of 1.53. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $887.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. Workday’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,238 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,867,615.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,556 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $622,620.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,099,707 shares of company stock worth $189,341,183. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.