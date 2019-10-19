Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,962. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $42,185.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,052.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $29,059.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,823 shares of company stock worth $1,169,337. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

