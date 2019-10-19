Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New $547,000 Investment in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $32.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,646,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,248. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. Fox Corp has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. FOX’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut FOX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.52.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

