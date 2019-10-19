Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $1,803,496,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $1,728,215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $579,764,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $429,256,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $404,071,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel purchased 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,253 shares in the company, valued at $757,590. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Glenn purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.52 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,966,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.