Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 3,905 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 price target on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $32.00 price target on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price target on Corning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In other news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $270,095.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,905.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,201,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $35.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

