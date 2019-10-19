Wealthquest Corp Acquires 581 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 41.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,146,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,630,000 after buying an additional 916,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17,451.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,748,000 after buying an additional 417,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,033,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,916,000 after buying an additional 382,578 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,420,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3,945.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,464,000 after buying an additional 137,541 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $287.00 target price (up previously from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.40.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,401,224.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,283,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,274,741.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,008,331.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,261 shares of company stock worth $3,212,426 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTAS stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $269.31. The company had a trading volume of 391,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,873. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $155.98 and a 12-month high of $271.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.