Wealthquest Corp Decreases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealthquest Corp reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Facebook by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 22,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $4,048,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,028,338 shares of company stock worth $742,544,275 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook stock traded down $4.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,948,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,425,016. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.89. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.11.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

