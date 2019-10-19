Wealthquest Corp Increases Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,726 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 1.4% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 554.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Boeing by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price (down from $470.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.42.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $25.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $344.00. 13,344,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,648. The stock has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $373.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

