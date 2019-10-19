Wealthquest Corp Invests $180,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,681 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 107,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $37,940.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,100.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,656,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,918. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.09.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.