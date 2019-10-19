Wealthquest Corp Sells 748 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealthquest Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,135,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,129 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,139,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,843,000 after purchasing an additional 721,326 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,638,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,185,000 after purchasing an additional 319,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,873,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,701,000 after buying an additional 162,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,397,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,089,000 after buying an additional 54,302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.67. 883,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,052. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.92.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.6575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

