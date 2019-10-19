Wealthquest Corp Sells 8,808 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Wealthquest Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,808 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp owned about 0.37% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 38,831 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 52,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,053. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.18 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28.

