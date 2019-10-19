Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for IBM (NYSE:IBM)

IBM (NYSE:IBM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $155.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $165.00. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IBM. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of IBM from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of IBM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. IBM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.63.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $134.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,949,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,219. The company has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. IBM has a 1-year low of $105.94 and a 1-year high of $152.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.35.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IBM will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IBM by 50.0% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of IBM by 15.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IBM by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new position in shares of IBM during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IBM by 10.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

