Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $8.60 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.3% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.24.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $237.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,564,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,580. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.02 and a 200 day moving average of $211.17. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $238.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

