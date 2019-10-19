Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,011 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 287.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 954.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the second quarter valued at about $471,000. 36.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE ECC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. 138,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.59. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.94%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

