Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 227 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total value of $393,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,485,278.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Rowland sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $437,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,613 shares of company stock worth $1,260,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,832,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,191. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $132.63 and a 52-week high of $202.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.25.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

