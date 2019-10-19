Wells Fargo & Co Analysts Give Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) a $34.00 Price Target

Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank upgraded Bank of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.32.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Bank of America news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

