Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) Price Target to $9.00

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.35.

CRZO stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.47. 5,840,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,227,387. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $749.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $78,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,102.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 8.6% in the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 133,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 110,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

