Wells Fargo & Co Increases Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $75.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $75.00 target price on Crown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.70.

NYSE:CCK traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.87. 2,661,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.48. Crown has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $70.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.01). Crown had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crown will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth $321,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown by 12.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crown by 56.3% in the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 170,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,257,000 after buying an additional 61,539 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

