Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) will post $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.06. Welltower also reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wood & Company reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,877. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Welltower has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $92.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $552,000. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.3% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 106.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 85,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 44,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

