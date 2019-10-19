Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Wesco Aircraft were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAIR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Wesco Aircraft in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,457,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAIR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.43. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $442.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.60 million. Wesco Aircraft had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Wesco Aircraft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.75 to $11.05 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wesco Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

Wesco Aircraft Company Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

