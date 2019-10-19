West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $365.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $18.04 million for the quarter.

In other West Bancorporation news, Director George D. Milligan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.22 per share, with a total value of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $648,819.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in West Bancorporation by 441.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in West Bancorporation by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in West Bancorporation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in West Bancorporation by 16.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 18.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

