Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Announces Earnings Results

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $51.05 million for the quarter.

WABC stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.14. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $65.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WABC. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

