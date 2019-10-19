Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

WABC stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.14. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $65.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $51.05 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 779.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

