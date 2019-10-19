Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 23,110 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Western Digital by 9,483.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 62.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 294.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $195,574.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,507.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $5,219,697.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,744,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WDC traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,065,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.52. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $65.31.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDC. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.58.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.