Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WNEB. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNEB opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $252.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.21. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

