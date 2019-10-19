Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) will report $2.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Williams Companies posted sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $8.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.12.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,933.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen W. Bergstrom purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $229,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,645.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,028,200. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 360.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 205.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 277.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,487,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,250. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

