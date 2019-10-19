Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLTW stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.77. 611,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,233. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a twelve month low of $134.63 and a twelve month high of $200.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $235.00 target price on Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.33.

In other news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

