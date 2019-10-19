Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE WGO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.30. 264,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,301. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $42.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 187,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.