Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $32,000 Stock Position in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NMT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NMT remained flat at $$14.12 on Friday. 956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,234. Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

