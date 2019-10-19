Wipro Limited Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wipro in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wipro’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WIT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.47 to $3.46 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wipro in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wipro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

WIT opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.23 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wipro by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 654,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 39,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

