Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

WETF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities set a $6.50 target price on Wisdom Tree Investments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

In related news, insider Jeremy Schwartz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Truvvo Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WETF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 443,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,710. The firm has a market cap of $759.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.98 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

