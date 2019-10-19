Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,450 ($45.08) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC restated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.39) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wizz Air to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 3,600 ($47.04) to GBX 3,700 ($48.35) in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($48.35) to GBX 4,300 ($56.19) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,557.50 ($46.49).

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 3,886 ($50.78) on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 2,324 ($30.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,906 ($51.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,603.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,455.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Diederik Pen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,560 ($46.52), for a total value of £534,000 ($697,765.58).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

