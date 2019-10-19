Woodside Petroleum (ASX:WPL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.44

Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.44 and traded as high as $32.23. Woodside Petroleum shares last traded at $32.12, with a volume of 3,620,313 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Woodside Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.54%.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile (ASX:WPL)

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

