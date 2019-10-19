WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $1,090.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WPP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,090.00.

WPP opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.01. WPP has a 52-week low of $50.31 and a 52-week high of $70.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in WPP during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of WPP by 11.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WPP by 83.6% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

