Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Tops $8,078.53 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $8,078.53 or 1.00489544 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and $28,256.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00034712 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00087301 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 93.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001155 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00116651 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003273 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 102.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 571 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

