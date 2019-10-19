Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

WH has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

NYSE WH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.80. 430,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,040. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $61.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey A. Ballotti purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.26 per share, with a total value of $502,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,102,840. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 89,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 85,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 11,024 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 177,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.