Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of XHR stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,303. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $304.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

