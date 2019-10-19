Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

XHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $304.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,206,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 769.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 464,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,344,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,492,000 after purchasing an additional 361,134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,702,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,343,000 after purchasing an additional 230,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 362,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 224,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

