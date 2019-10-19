Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) rose 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.00, approximately 120,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 209,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

XERS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $242.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.00.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 4,876.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 27,700 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $249,300.00. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

