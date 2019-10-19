Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Earns Buy Rating from Seaport Global Securities

Xylem (NYSE:XYL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.92.

Shares of XYL opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. Xylem has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $85.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Xylem had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,705.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $321,238.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,099 shares of company stock worth $1,464,339. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Xylem by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Xylem by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Xylem by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 513,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,941,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

