YY (NASDAQ:YY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

YY (NASDAQ:YY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “YY Inc. is a communication social platform, which engages users in online group activities through voice, text and video. The Company’s Platform consists of YY Client, the YY.com and Duowan.com web portals, Mobile YY and Web-based YY. YY Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded YY from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on YY in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.10 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.01.

Shares of YY stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,218. YY has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average of $67.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.13). YY had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that YY will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YY by 25.8% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in YY by 12.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in YY by 73.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 142,549 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in YY by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in YY by 33.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 255,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

