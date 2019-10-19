Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allied Motion Technologies’ earnings. Allied Motion Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allied Motion Technologies.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $92.63 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on AMOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 5,000 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 32,525 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 221.1% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 158,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 108,956 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 154,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 88.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 60,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,716,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

