Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $380,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) will report sales of $380,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $1.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570,000.00 to $1.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $750,000.00, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 67.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 81,800 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth $42,000. 46.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALPN stock remained flat at $$2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. 120,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,669. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.85. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

