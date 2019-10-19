Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) to announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 639.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 633.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

