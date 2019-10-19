Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. Owens-Illinois posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Owens-Illinois.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 39.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on OI. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

OI stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82. Owens-Illinois has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

In related news, Director Carol A. Williams acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Owens-Illinois by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,972,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,570,000 after acquiring an additional 176,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,798,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,580,000 after acquiring an additional 598,742 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,216,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,625,000 after buying an additional 909,934 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,657,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,696,000 after buying an additional 299,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after buying an additional 303,117 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

