Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to post sales of $224.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.80 million and the highest is $233.65 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $203.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year sales of $932.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $921.30 million to $944.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pegasystems.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $205.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $40,850.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,612 shares in the company, valued at $116,757.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $434,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,362 shares of company stock worth $2,176,353. Company insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pegasystems by 352.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Pegasystems by 1,102.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEGA traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $74.19. 262,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,896. Pegasystems has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $79.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.