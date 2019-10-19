Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will report sales of $91.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.00 million. Rambus reported sales of $99.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $384.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $377.40 million to $401.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $403.11 million, with estimates ranging from $395.00 million to $427.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.25 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 35.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rambus from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Rambus from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 865,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,601. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. Rambus has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 29,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $417,671.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,047.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $29,861.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,106 shares of company stock worth $607,511. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

