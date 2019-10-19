Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.62 Million

Equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post sales of $42.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.04 million and the highest is $43.30 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $37.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $168.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.01 million to $171.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $182.58 million, with estimates ranging from $170.57 million to $196.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $41.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.53 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

TRNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $54.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 23,810.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

